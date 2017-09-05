Free agent wideout Jeremy Kerley visiting the Jets

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t have much in the way of wide receivers, and they’re continuing the search through the discard pile for qualified bodies.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, free agent wideout Jeremy Kerley was visiting the Jets Tuesday.

Kerley led the 49ers in receptions (64) and receiving yards (667) last year, but was shuffled out there in favor of some younger options.

The 28-year-old Kerley wasn’t surrounded by talent with the 49ers either, and could arguably be one of the Jets’ top options in a hurry. He spent his first five years in the league with the Jets before heading west last year.

After getting rid of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker and then having Quincy Enunwa lost for the season to injury, they were sorely lacking at the position.

Bringing former Seahawks wideout Jermaine Kearse in as a makeweight in the Sheldon Richardson deal helped, but they can use all the help they can get.