Giants list Rhett Ellison as starting TE

Getty Images

The Giants list Rhett Ellison as their starter at tight end, with first-round pick Evan Engram as the backup. It’s no surprise considering Ellison started the first three preseason games, with both he and Engram sitting out the fourth.

The Giants kept four tight ends and a fullback on their roster, something that has quarterback Eli Manning excited about the possibilities.

“I think the fullback and multiple tight ends will help us out just in keeping us in different formations, different personnel, and I think that’ll help us out so teams will have to prepare for more things,” Manning said, via quotes distributed by the team.

Even though the Giants list Engram as the backup, he will play and play a lot. He got 24 offensive snaps in the dress rehearsal preseason game against the Jets, with Ellison getting 16.

The Giants signed Ellison and drafted Engram to shore up the position, and together they should do just that. Ellison ranks among the best blocking tight ends in football, and Engram was one of the top prospects at the position this year.

The team lists Jay Bromley as a starter at right defensive tackle and Dwayne Harris as the punt and kick returner.

