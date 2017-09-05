Gronk likes new celebration rule

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has scored 69 touchdowns in his NFL career, but the next time he gets to the end zone will be different.

That’s because the NFL has now relaxed its celebration rules, opening up some more possibilities for players in the end zone, although Gronkowski said he hasn’t choreographed anything special. Still, Gronkowski said on PFT Live that he’s very pleased the league has decided to relax the rules.

“I have nothing planned, I really never thought about it, but I think the rule’s great,” Gronkowski said. “I think it gives the fans what they want to see. Already through the preseason you see many, many celebrations that are cool to see, with many teams and many players. So I’m excited for it, excited to see what people got, and excited for the fans to see what they want to see, some extra celebrations in the end zone.”

We’re now just two days away from Gronk getting his first chance to celebrate under the relaxed rules.