Harold Henderson upholds Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension

Harold Henderson upheld Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported, but that doesn’t mean it’s over.

Elliott will play against the Giants on Sunday as the arbitrator’s decision came after the league’s own 4 p.m. deadline for implementation of suspensions. The NFL confirmed in court that Elliott would be on the field, per a source.

Elliott attended a more than two-hour hearing in a Sherman, Texas, courtroom Tuesday in an effort to block the suspension pending outcome of the lawsuit filed by Elliott on Friday.

Judge Amos L. Mazzaint III is expected to rule Friday on the preliminary injunction motion, per a source.

Henderson heard the appeal over three days last week, and rendered his decision during court.