Harold Henderson upholds Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension

Posted by Charean Williams on September 5, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

Harold Henderson upheld Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported, but that doesn’t mean it’s over.

Elliott will play against the Giants on Sunday as the arbitrator’s decision came after the league’s own 4 p.m. deadline for implementation of suspensions. The NFL confirmed in court that Elliott would be on the field, per a source.

Elliott attended a more than two-hour hearing in a Sherman, Texas, courtroom Tuesday in an effort to block the suspension pending outcome of the lawsuit filed by Elliott on Friday.

Judge Amos L. Mazzaint III is expected to rule Friday on the preliminary injunction motion, per a source.

Henderson heard the appeal over three days last week, and rendered his decision during court.

22 responses to “Harold Henderson upholds Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension

  3. Jerry, will of course support the commissioner’s decision. Like Jerry said with the Tom Brady suspension, the commissioner is doing an excellent job and I support him 100%!

  6. Right or wrong doesn’t make a difference. The NFL won on appeal with the 2nd court which now sets precedent. It is not a matter of guilt or innocence, but a matter of binding arbitration that gave the commissioner the right to do this. It was a bad day for fans and workers everywhere when the court allows an employer to lie and just says “oh well, you bargained it”. I really wish Brady took it to the Supreme Court to see if it would have been reversed. Maybe Zeke will have to go that route.

  11. Must not have been going NFL’s way in court…so go ahead and triple down as if the court is not going to be suspicious..

    Only way he rules that during the hearing is if NFL was looking like the case will be heard in Texas..

    Well on the other hand maybe it was going their way and they announced so they could be first in Manhattan…

    Who knows, what a cluster. This is Billionaires Boy Club now, and the egos that go with it..

    Certainly zero to do with what Zeke may or may not have done..

  14. Harold Henderson upholding the suspension was not a surprise, he’s a lackey for Roger Goodell. Anyways, by his delay ruling he at least prevented, Lisa Friel’s Giants from not being able to face Elliott. Sure, there is going to be more of the same B.S. from Henderson about the investigation, but court fight is next. This should be interesting.

  16. Should make for good theater Sunday. Which is why the NFL imposed deadline conveniently passed before they released their ruling.
    It’s all about the ratings.

  18. Typical power play by Goodell. Picks a house organ to uphold his suspension. Brady probably should have taken one for the NFLPA by taking this to the USSC, but he wanted to get past it and get his team to the Super Bowl.

    I listen to Bill Polian on NFL Radio say he knew all along it was a slam dunk for Goodell. But that’s not the case. Judge Berman sided with Brady and the Appellate Court was 2-1 for the NFL. A loss in District Court and a 2-1 decision at the Appellate level is no slam dunk.

  22. Two seasons running, the opening of the season is clouded by one of the league’s biggest stars facing a dubious-at-best suspension over what looks like a complete clown show of a bungled NFL investigation.

    Is this REALLY what the 32 owners who are Goodell’s bosses think is the best way to promote the league?

    In a rational world, the league would have looked at Elliott’s case for a few weeks and given him a game or two for general conduct issues. But they played Keystone Kops again, and we get the same clumsy result.

