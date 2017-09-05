Jeremy Kerley returns to the Jets

Getty Images

Jeremy Kerley‘s new team will be his old team.

The Jets are signing Kerley to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kerley spent his first five NFL seasons with the Jets before signing with the 49ers this year. The 49ers signed Kerley to a three-year, $10.5 million contract in March only to cut him last week.

Last year Kerley played in all 16 games and was the 49ers’ No. 1 receiver with 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 21 punt returns for 158 yards.