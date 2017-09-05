Jerry Jones promises “good news” on Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t say much (relatively speaking) when it comes to running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s ongoing suspension situation. But when Jones talks, he says plenty.

“I don’t want to make the comment, and I know y’all can imagine with all that we have flying around the courtrooms and the basic hearing rooms,” Jones said when asked about Elliott during his Tuesday visit with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “That would be one I’d pass on this morning.”

And then he added this: “I’ll have good news for you as we get into the week.”

It’s unclear what the nature of the good news would be. The best news would be a decision by arbitrator Harold Henderson to overturn the suspension entirely, which would end the situation and allow Elliott to play.

Jones also was asked whether he expects a decision on Tuesday.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I can give you reasons. We spent time on this the last few days. Timing, as it turns out, is a pretty critical component here in terms of the ambiguity for lack of a better word. There’s a lot of things that impact availability relative to timing both places at the hearing and the court level. And I know — I’m just being redundant with what you guys know — but I really, when you really think hard about it, you don’t know timing wise. But a lot clears up over the next 24 to 36 hours.”

Jones also made reference once again to his concerns with the league’s decision to trump the criminal justice system and conduct its own investigations regarding allegations of misconduct.

“Two years ago or a year and a half ago Zeke wouldn’t even be involved with the issue of domestic violence as far as the NFL’s concerned,” Jones said. “And so just think about that one. When you get into definitions, I don’t want to in any way look like to go light on the gravity of the situation and the victim, but we all can see that trying to figure out victims in these ‘he said, she said’ things are tough.”

Jones probably meant to say three years ago. That’s when the Ray Rice case nearly brought down the house, and when the league decided to no longer follow the lead of the court system. Pre-Rice, a player who wasn’t arrested or charged faced no scrutiny at all. Now, the league will conduct its own investigation, with a reduced standard of proof and (based on Elliott’s case) deeply flawed and unfair procedures.