Malik McDowell to join Seahawks more regularly, still no timeline for football return

While there is no timetable for Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell to return to football activities, the team’s second-round draft pick will begin to show up to the team’s facility far more often in the coming weeks.

“He’ll be with us in and out more regularly now just to kind of start the process of having him re-enter,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

“We are trying to work him back in with us and just reconnect and make sure that he has a sense of coming to work and all that kind of stuff and he feels comfortable about that with no demands on him at this time.”

McDowell sustained significant injuries – at least a concussion and facial injuries – in an ATV accident in July that has brought his entire 2017 season into doubt. While McDowell pledged a return to the field in the near future, the reality is that McDowell isn’t close to resuming football activities.

He did not report to the team for the start of training camp as he elected to remain in Michigan while healing from his injuries. He finally reported to the team several days into camp and was placed on the non-football injury list, where he’ll remain for at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

Carroll had no update on if McDowell would be able to play this season. It was McDowell’s accident that sparked Seattle’s search for help at defensive tackle, which culminated in the addition of Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets this weekend.

“When we realized we weren’t going to have Malik, it made us look to see if we could find some way to help that spot,’’ Carroll said.

With so few details about McDowell’s condition being revealed, he will remain an enigma until he can return to the practice field. When, or if, that happens continues to be unknown.