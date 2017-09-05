Mike Tomlin: Le’Veon Bell in great condition

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell practiced with the Steelers Monday, ending an absence from the field that stretched through the team’s offseason program and all their work this summer.

Bell described himself as “a little winded” after going through the session, but coach Mike Tomlin had a more positive take on how Bell fared in his return to the field. Tomlin said during a Tuesday press conference, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that he thinks Bell is in “great physical condition” after seeing him get “back on the moving train” on Monday.

While Tomlin was happy with how Bell looked on the field, he wasn’t ready to declare that Bell will be back in his usual role against the Browns this weekend. Tomlin said they’ll watch him at practice to assess how much he’ll play and that he’s “comfortable” with rookie James Conner if Bell is going to play in a more limited fashion.

While the Steelers may not be ready to make any commitments regarding playing time, it’s hard to imagine Tomlin won’t feel more comfortable with Bell in the lineup as long as continues to look good at practice the next couple of days.