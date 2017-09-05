NFL files motions to dismiss in Ezekiel Elliott case

Getty Images

The National Football League has filed motions to dismiss the fedearl cases brought by the NFL Players’ Association in support of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

According to A.J. Perez of the USA Today, the league is claiming the NFLPA doesn’t have the standing to seek a temporary restraining order for a decision that does not yet exist. The decision in question would be the opinion of arbitrator Harold Henderson in his review of the six-game suspension imposed on Elliott by the league.

In essence, the NFLPA must wait for an arbitration decision to be reached before having the basis to file a challenge against that rule and a TRO to halt it’s effects.

The motions to dismiss by the NFL were the next expected move in the court proceedings. Even if the courts agree the NFLPA doesn’t currently have standing for their filings, they could re-submit the claims once the arbitration process has played out.