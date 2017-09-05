NFL takes on the “irreparable harm” argument in Elliott case

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
The paperwork filed by the NFL in response to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s lawsuit aimed at blocking his suspension is, for the most part, persuasive and expected. The league claims Elliott began the race to the courthouse prematurely by filing suit before a ruling from arbitrator Harold Henderson was issued, which justifies not only a denial of the effort to block the suspension pending the conclusion of the litigation but also a dismissal of the lawsuit entirely.

But the league undermines its otherwise well-crafted arguments by relitigating an issue that it has lost multiple other times: The NFL claims that a player who is kept from playing games while he potentially attacks a suspension successfully in court does not suffer “irreparable harm.”

From the StarCaps case to the Tom Brady lawsuit, judges consistently have agreed that football players who are kept from playing — and who later win a ruling that their suspensions were invalid — suffer harm that can’t be repaired with a traditional award of financial compensation for the wages lost during the suspension. A comparison of football players to other workers simply doesn’t fly in this setting; most employees would welcome what eventually becomes a post-hoc paid vacation. In contrast, many football players would play for free, and most if not all are chasing award, legacies, and team goals like making it to the playoffs and winning a Super Bowl.

So why include a losing argument in otherwise impressive legal documents? Apart from the fact that over-lawyering happens all the time (especially when lawyers are paid by the hour), the league knows that the same argument regarding “irreparable harm” applies to the still-new procedure for putting players on paid leave pending the resolution of criminal charges.

The league stubbornly insists that it’s not punishment to put a player on paid leave, since the player receives his regular salary while on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. At some point the league may have to defend that position in court. So the league can’t concede in Elliott’s case that he’ll suffer irreparable harm if he eventually gets paid for the six games he’ll miss, since that could become the foundation for an eventual attack on the league’s use of paid leave.

  2. Good grief NFL, stop trying be a vigilante justice group. Drop the charade of tarnishing the shield.

    Fans, quit supporting these suspensions.The NFL has brainwashed people into thinking players should be choirboys. They play football, we watch football. What difference does the players off field activities make to our enjoyment of the game?

  3. It was collectively bargained into the CBA so quit yer bitchin. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time (within the context of the CBA of course :))

  4. What the NFL does though is because they know the exact timing of their announcement they preposition their lawyers at the courthouse and then coordinate so the announcement and filing are within seconds of each other. What is the NFLPA to do, have their own lawyers follow the NFL lawyers so they can be standing there too physically blocking the NFL lawyers while they shoot their own filing? Do they bring NFL players to handle the blocking? Why does this start sounding like a football game?

    How important is it who files first?

  8. I would argue that a player does suffer irreparable harm if they miss any games for a suspension that is in the end deemed to be invalid. If the player fights and the suspension is lifted completely yet they were forced to miss a game or two, then the leage can’t just compensate missed salary. It would have impacted the players off the field value and it would have possibly impacted his role with the team. Many other things. I would argue just accusing a player is irreparable harm if it ends up being invalid. Particularly in a case where there is no criminal charge.

  9. In contrast, many football players would play for free, and most if not all are chasing award, legacies, and team goals like making it to the playoffs and winning a Super Bowl.

    ——————————-

    What a crock of self serving baloney. The NFL would be happy to let it’s players play for free. Good luck getting any of these players who equate the size of their paychecks to how much they are respected to actually do it.

    To think the players are any less greedy than the owners is to be willfully blind. The difference is the owners think long term with their greed and the players think short term with theirs.

  10. Let’s assume hypothetically that Elliott is 100% guilty but there was no suspension. Can any NFL fan explain how that would lessen their enjoyment of the games?

    Why do fans care if players use recreational drugs, get into fights, etc.? If the players off field conduct is all you’re thinking about while watching a game you probably should be watching something else.

