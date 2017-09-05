NFL to discuss Bucs-Dolphins game Tuesday as Irma gets stronger

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on Monday that he will have his team prepared to play the Buccaneers if the league decides the game has to be moved from a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff due to Hurricane Irma.

Gase and Bucs coach Dirk Koetter should know if they have to activate any contingency plans pretty soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league will have a conference call on Tuesday morning about whether to move the game.

That call comes as Irma gets stronger. The storm is now classified as a Category Five hurricane with winds of 175 m.p.h. as it moves west toward the Caribbean and Florida. Current projections are that the storm could hit South Florida at some point this weekend and that would obviously make playing a game in Miami a dangerous proposition.

The game could be moved forward in an attempt to beat the storm, moved to another venue or it could be postponed and played in Week 11 when both teams are scheduled for a bye. That would require both teams to play 16 straight weeks, which is just one of several unappealing choices that will have to be weighed with Irma on its way.