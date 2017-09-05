NFLPA brief says Ezekiel Elliott appeal decision coming Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 5, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
There’s been some confusion about whether there is a Tuesday afternoon deadline for a decision from arbitrator Harold Henderson on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension appeal to impact Elliott’s availability for Week One, but it may turn out to be a moot point.

In a brief filed by the NFLPA and shared by attorney Daniel Wallach, in support of their request for a temporary restraining order blocking any suspension, the union said that Henderson has told all parties that he will issue a ruling before the close of business on Tuesday.

The brief also tackles the NFL’s assertion that the restraining order should be denied on the grounds that the union filed suit prematurely. While the suit was filed before Henderson’s decision, the NFLPA argues that “if the NFLPA and Elliott were forced to wait for the Award to be rendered before filing the Petition, no court would have the opportunity to stop Elliott’s unlawful suspension in its tracks” and that “injunctions are issued when the bulldozer is on the front lawn—not after it has razed the house.”

A hearing on the temporary restraining order is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen if that will be after Henderson issues his own decision or not.

  1. In some way, the NFL was smart about things this time. With Brady and Ray Rice there was a lot of time in between the decision and the start of the suspension. If they announce that it is upheld, there is not much Elliott can do to prevent the suspension from taking place.

  5. Henderson was instructed to not keep Goodell’s suspension in place until after they were able to file a motion to dismiss the NFLPA and Elliott’s case as “pre-emptive”.

    Now the motion to dismiss has been filed, he can rule up to 3:59:59 on Tuesday to try to keep Elliott away from playing the NY Maras.

  6. By the same token, you don’t lay down in front of the house 2 weeks before the bulldozers show up…you wait until you see them coming. Just ask Arthur Dent.

  7. PrincePaul says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Goodell screwed up with Ray Rice because he tried to suspend him a second time after the public outcry over the 2-game suspension and the revealing of the second video.

    With Brady, the NFL rushed down to the courthouse to file a motion that their decision be upheld, and the NFLPA got an injunction that delayed the suspension until that got resolved.

    No reason to believe that this situation will be any different than Brady’s.

  8. RegisHawk says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    After psigate, the NFLPA knows those bulldozers are coming no matter what.

  11. Does Goodell REALLY want Brady 2.0? The NFL lost this one as soon as the blackmail text messages occurred.

    C’mon Roger, do the right thing (for once) and just drop the case.

