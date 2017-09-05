NFLPA brief says Ezekiel Elliott appeal decision coming Tuesday

Getty Images

There’s been some confusion about whether there is a Tuesday afternoon deadline for a decision from arbitrator Harold Henderson on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension appeal to impact Elliott’s availability for Week One, but it may turn out to be a moot point.

In a brief filed by the NFLPA and shared by attorney Daniel Wallach, in support of their request for a temporary restraining order blocking any suspension, the union said that Henderson has told all parties that he will issue a ruling before the close of business on Tuesday.

The brief also tackles the NFL’s assertion that the restraining order should be denied on the grounds that the union filed suit prematurely. While the suit was filed before Henderson’s decision, the NFLPA argues that “if the NFLPA and Elliott were forced to wait for the Award to be rendered before filing the Petition, no court would have the opportunity to stop Elliott’s unlawful suspension in its tracks” and that “injunctions are issued when the bulldozer is on the front lawn—not after it has razed the house.”

A hearing on the temporary restraining order is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen if that will be after Henderson issues his own decision or not.