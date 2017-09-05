Packers sign Quinton Dial

Getty Images

The Packers signed linebacker Ahmad Brooks last week and they’ve added another former member of the 49ers defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial. Dial was released by the 49ers over the weekend and paid the Packers a visit on Monday.

Dial started 26 games for the 49ers over the last two seasons, but was left without a spot in the lineup after the team transitioned to a 4-3 base defense under new coordinator Robert Saleh.

The Packers run a 3-4, so Dial should find that to be a more comfortable place to make a bid for playing time. Dean Lowry, Mike Daniels, Kenny Clark, Ricky Jean Francois, Christian Ringo and Montravius Adams were the defensive linemen to stick through the cut to 53 players in Green Bay.