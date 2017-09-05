Raiders sign S Erik Harris after placing Obi Melifonwu on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on September 5, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT
The Raiders made a move at safety Tuesday, signing Erik Harris after placing Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve. Melifonwu recently underwent knee surgery, according to a report from Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier in the day.

Harris joins the Raiders after spending the 2016 season with the Saints, seeing action in four games. He previously played three seasons (2013-15) for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, making 79 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks and four fumble recoveries in 42 games. Harris was waived by the Saints on Friday.

Oakland also signed linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster, placing offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Woodson-Luster rejoins the Raiders after being waived by the club Sept. 2. He originally signed with Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May and spent training camp with the team. Woodson-Luster appeared in 47 games with 37 starts at Arkansas State, finishing his career as the school’s all-time leader with 293 tackles.

  1. Aside from the front 4, is there any sort of plan for the back 7? GM, HC and DC are all former NFL LB’s but seem to have no idea what to do with that position. Opposing team TE’s must circle the Raiders game on their calendars.

  4. Joy. This blows, I will be in Trashville for the game Sunday and was hoping to see a revamped secondary and a somewhat better D this season.. Maybe we can win the game 51-50. Obi hurt, Conley missed camp and Smith and Amerson dooking the bed last year, and with a paper LB core looks like it’s going to be 2016 2.0 for the defense.

  6. Geezus, what the heck? First you got Reggie refusing to address the glaring hole at MLB (which could’ve been filled with Foster who looks great so far) and the secondary is dropping like flies which will probably force them to start Toast Smith! Dang, but I know I have the 2 games against the Chargers circled for when to start Hunter Henry!

    Here’s to hoping Carr can light it up again and win a lot of shootouts this year! And dang it already, Reggie, stop being stubborn and call up Perry Riley ASAP!!!

