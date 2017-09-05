Ravens sign Alex Collins, Jeremy Langford to practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens kept three running backs on their 53-man roster and they’ll have a couple of options on the practice squad in the event the need to make a change arises at some point in the coming weeks.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have signed Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford to the practice squad after they were cut in the last few days.

There was word before cutdown day that the Seahawks were trying to trade Collins, who was a fifth-round pick last year and ran 31 times for 125 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season. Nothing came of that attempt, which left Collins available for the Ravens.

Langford opened last season as the starter for the Bears, but an ankle injury and Jordan Howard conspired to move him into a reserve role. The 2015 fourth-round pick has run for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on 210 carries in his first two seasons.

Neither player may factor into the Ravens lineup this season, but there are worse things to have in reserve if Terrence West, Danny Woodhead and Buck Allen do falter or get hurt than a pair of recent draft picks trying to find a better NFL fit.