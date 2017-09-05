Report: John Ross expected to miss first two Bengals games

Getty Images

Bengals first-round pick John Ross avoided a season-ending knee injury when he went down during the team’s final preseason game, but it still looks like the rookie wide receiver is going to have a delayed start to his first NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ross is expected to miss this week’s season opener against the Ravens as well as their Week Two matchup with the Texans. That game will be played on Thursday night, so the short week isn’t doing Ross any favors when it comes to getting back in action.

Ross would then have 10 days to get ready for a Week Three trip to Green Bay that could mark his first regular season action.

Even if Ross does get back at that point, his extended absence in the spring and summer while recovering from shoulder surgery leaves him with some catching up to do and, perhaps, lowered expectations for what he’ll be able to provide the offense this year.