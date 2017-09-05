Rex Ryan: My last Jets team was worse than this one

Getty Images

There has been no shortage of talk about the Jets trying to tank this season and last Friday’s trade of Sheldon Richardson didn’t do anything to slow that chatter, but there is at least one person who thinks this year’s team won’t be too bad.

Rex Ryan is heading into his first year as an ESPN analyst and he issued a take on the team he coached from 2009-14 when told that Vegas has pegged the Jets’ over/under for wins this season at four. Ryan said that he thinks the team General Manager John Idzik put together in 2014 had less talent than the current Jets squad.

“Oh, hell, I’ll take the over on that. Let’s face it, I had a roster that people were trying to lose with and we won four games,” Ryan said, via ESPN.com. “There’s no way this roster is that bad. Remember, we had no corners, we had nothing. You’re able to stumble into four wins. I think this team will be better than that.”

Ryan went 5-11 that year before being relieved of his duties and taking over as the head coach in Buffalo for less than two full seasons. Ryan was critical of the moves the Bills have made this offseason to discard players who played key roles while he was there and said he won’t be watching his two former teams play this weekend because “there’s a lot better games than that one.”

Ryan’s other opinions may have their detractors, but it’s hard to imagine anyone arguing too hard against that one.