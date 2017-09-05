Rex Ryan: My last Jets team was worse than this one

Posted by Josh Alper on September 5, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT
There has been no shortage of talk about the Jets trying to tank this season and last Friday’s trade of Sheldon Richardson didn’t do anything to slow that chatter, but there is at least one person who thinks this year’s team won’t be too bad.

Rex Ryan is heading into his first year as an ESPN analyst and he issued a take on the team he coached from 2009-14 when told that Vegas has pegged the Jets’ over/under for wins this season at four. Ryan said that he thinks the team General Manager John Idzik put together in 2014 had less talent than the current Jets squad.

“Oh, hell, I’ll take the over on that. Let’s face it, I had a roster that people were trying to lose with and we won four games,” Ryan said, via ESPN.com. “There’s no way this roster is that bad. Remember, we had no corners, we had nothing. You’re able to stumble into four wins. I think this team will be better than that.”

Ryan went 5-11 that year before being relieved of his duties and taking over as the head coach in Buffalo for less than two full seasons. Ryan was critical of the moves the Bills have made this offseason to discard players who played key roles while he was there and said he won’t be watching his two former teams play this weekend because “there’s a lot better games than that one.”

Ryan’s other opinions may have their detractors, but it’s hard to imagine anyone arguing too hard against that one.

  4. As a lifelong fan…I can say this is the first time I honestly felt we will/could/should lose every game…that coming from an eternal optimist..therefore, I can say that – as a fan – Rex is wrong. I expected his last team to win more games than zero…and in the NFL, you don’t luck into wins…you can’t win without talent.

  5. Rex is delusional. he took the Jets to the playoffs once and has been milking that cow for years! The fact that he’s an analyst is why you should never listen to critics, bc most are all as delusional as Rex is.

  9. I don’t see the net benefit in making such a comment.
    Oh wait, it’s 2017, we’re not supposed to think first anymore, nevermind.

  10. Geesh… Give me a break. One of the most over rated head coaches in the history of the NFL is now going to be some kind of philosopher about the NFL.
    Rex Ryan is an over-rated blowhard, just like his old man was and his brother is. Nothing he says has any credibility. Look what he did in Buffalo. He took that team — which had a very good defense — and turned into a lousy defense over night.
    And he wouldn’t know a QB if he fell over one.
    It’s very telling that ESPN fired or demoted quality people like John Clayton and Ed Werder and hired buffoons like Rex Ryan.

  11. remember when the narrative was how every player wants to play for Rex because he is such a players coach. That was rammed down our throats as much as Rob Ryan would make a great HC if he cut his hair. neither was true

    ————————————–
    Say what you want about Rex and Rob, but in no way was his old man an “over-rated blowhard”.

  16. Personally I think what the jets did was right. Why lose another season having ‘vets’ faking like you’re trying. Get youngsters in there ASAP.

  17. As someone who follows the Jets:

    1 – both offenses were terrible. Geno Smith vs Josh McCown? Call it a push. The 2014 team had Eric Decker, and a bunch of crap, the 2017 team just has the crap. The RBs in 2014 were Chris Ivory, Chris Johnson, Bilal Powel. Not great but is that worse than the 2017 team?

    2 – Oline
    2014: Nick Mangold, DBrickshaw Ferguson, Willie Colon, Breno Giacomini (bad) , Aboushi.
    2017 has …? Brian Winters? Beecham may be good, the others, hmmm …

    3 – which defense would you rather have.
    2014: Mohammed Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson, Damon Harrison, David Harris, and others (Calvin Pace, Quentin Coples) vs
    Leonard Williams, Mohammed Wilkerson, plus the 2 rookies Jamal Adams and Markus May.

    Is the 2014 team worse? I don’t think so.

