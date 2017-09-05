Robert Kraft plans to trust his football employees on 2018 quarterback decision

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT
The Patriots likely have a big decision to make in five months or so regarding the quarterback position. Long-time starter Tom Brady is 40, and his highly-regarded backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, is entering the final year of his contract. One of them likely will be gone in 2018.

Most believe that Brady will stay if he wants to, especially in light of the fact that owner Robert Kraft essentially regards Brady as another son. If, however, coach Bill Belichick makes the unexpected decision that Brady should get the same remove-the-name-from-the-jersey, what-can-you-do-for-me-right-now-and-tomorrow? treatment so many others have experienced in the past 17 years in New England, Kraft apparently won’t get in the way.

Asked in a recent interview by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe if Kraft is willing to trust whatever his football employees decide to do, Kraft said, “Yes.”

“I think Jimmy is great, and we’re lucky to have him here,” Kraft added. “But I also get people in the process who understand better than I [do]. That doesn’t mean I’m not willing to weigh in and give them my thoughts. But I think we have a pretty good record in the personnel area. We’ll wait and see what happens at the end of the year. A lot of things happen that no one can plan.”

One thing that could happen would be a surprise retirement from Brady, if he gets his sixth Super Bowl win and if Mrs. Brady decides to put her foot down. She joked (supposedly it was only a joke) about Brady retiring after No. 5. Then, she spoke publicly about his past concussions and her concerns about his future health.

If he had nothing more to prove after winning Super Bowl LI and establishing himself as the greatest quarterback of all time, he’ll have even less to prove if he wins Super Bowl LII. And the transition from Brady to Garoppolo could be far more seamless than Montana-to-Young or Favre-to-Rodgers. If Garoppolo ultimately can earn comparisons to either guy.

20 responses to “Robert Kraft plans to trust his football employees on 2018 quarterback decision

  2. Clearly, there is a discussion that has gone on behind the scenes.

    If NE wins the SB, I say Brady walks off with 6, and beyond cements himself as the greatest QB and possibly, player ever.

    He can keep Giselle happy at home all day and night, instead of only at night.

    3/4 to start your career, 3/4 to end your career.

    However, if NE loses or doesn’t even get to one, Brady will hang around and it will force BB to tag and deal JimmyG for draft picks.

    Said team, would then give him an immediate extension, were he’d be paid around 20 mil per year.

    BB is clearly sold on JimmyG and on the heels of the Brisett deal, makes the picture even clearer.

    I also think BB would love to win one with a different QB in some ways, to shup dopes up who think Brady is what made BB, when really, it’s the other way around.

    Brady would be struggling as a QB to win games as much as Brees does in NOs, with a GM as bad as what Loomis is, for example.

    BB drafted Brady and kept 4 QBs on the roster because he saw something there. No one has ever kept 4 QBs on a roster in the cap era, other than BB.

  4. I also think BB would love to win one with a different QB in some ways, to shup dopes up who think Brady is what made BB, when really, it’s the other way around.

    That ranks as one of the silliest comments ever made on here by Tylawpicsix. Pause for a second Ty and visualize Belicheks play on the field in that big comeback against Atlanta…..wait Bill wasn’t on the field….? You my friend get more ridiculous by the day.

  5. No way Brady subjected himself to all the Italian HGH, weird diets, just to retire at 40 years old. He wants to play longer and if another team gives him a chance to do that he will do so.

    Whatever the circumstances are today, they will be different come the offseason. Why try to make monumental decisions without the appropriate facts?
  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    September 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    No way Brady subjected himself to all the Italian HGH, weird diets, just to retire at 40 years old. He wants to play longer and if another team gives him a chance to do that he will do so.

    Goodell backed the use of HGH when he had that fake investigation into Manning admitting sent PEDs to his own home.

    So, talk to Goodell.

  8. If it is true that Brady would retire if he wins the superbowl, then maybe the league should just go ahead and let him do it–it would be in their own best interests since even Goodell couldn’t stop Brady

  9. Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    I also think BB would love to win one with a different QB in some ways, to shup dopes up who think Brady is what made BB, when really, it’s the other way around.

    That ranks as one of the silliest comments ever made on here by Tylawpicsix. Pause for a second Ty and visualize Belicheks play on the field in that big comeback against Atlanta…..wait Bill wasn’t on the field….? You my friend get more ridiculous by the day.

    Umm, NE will be going to its 7th straight conf title game, likely at home, this year in large part due to BB the GM and BB the coach.

    Don’t kid yourself.

    As great as Brady was in the last 2 4th qtrs of Super Bowls, his very poor play got them into those holes to begin with, earlier in games.

    But, I like this more focused Brady, too.

    When BB drafted JimmyG and Brady saw he was the real deal, it lit a new fire under Brady’s butt, one he needed after some mediocre or downright poor postseason efforts from 2007-2012.

  10. I’m not so sure that the Patriots could win a SB with Garoppolo. I know they can win with Tom Brady. If the goal is to win 10-11 games and be a playoff team for the next 5 to 7 years, then go with Garoppolo. If the goal is to play for championships the next 3 years, keep Tom Brady. From a fan’s perspective, anything less than a championship in New England is not a good season and really hope they ride this thing out with the man who has helped deliver 5 Super Bowl Championships to New England.

  11. I never thought I would whole-heartedly agree with Tylawspicksix. I do have no problem admitting that the Pats have the most professional organization in the league from top to bottom. Don’t get me wrong, I love Schneider, but my team has glaring weaknesses at certain positions that NEVER get addressed. Being a homer, I believe the Seahawks have more individual talent, but team quality control goes to the Pats year after year. Not jealous, just a little envious.

  13. What if Indy had of kept Peyton and traded the Luck pick for a bundle of picks and FAs. Do you think they would have won a Super Bowl?

    Maybe they would have had Luke Kuechly and Dont’a Hightower in place of Luck and they would have went to two Super Bowls instead of Denver.

    You never know how a decision is going to work out if you Trade a player that still has it.

    BB tends to only trade guys when he is pretty sure they can’t hurt him. Letting Brady go if he has a year or three left in the tank could be a SOX – Babe kind of mistake.

  14. squackduckhawk says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    I never thought I would whole-heartedly agree with Tylawspicksix. I do have no problem admitting that the Pats have the most professional organization in the league from top to bottom. Don’t get me wrong, I love Schneider, but my team has glaring weaknesses at certain positions that NEVER get addressed. Being a homer, I believe the Seahawks have more individual talent, but team quality control goes to the Pats year after year. Not jealous, just a little envious.

    Well, thanks for admitting it. Most trollish types who are jealous, can’t do it. Their entire existence revolves around showcasing a wild jealousy towards a sports franchise on internet messageboards.

  15. Favre-Rodgers
    Montana – Young
    Brady – Garrapolo

    Jimmy is gonna be a great one but I think I’ll tap the brakes on comparing him to Rodgers and Young for now. Not yet 🙂

  17. bullcharger says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    What if Indy had of kept Peyton and traded the Luck pick for a bundle of picks and FAs. Do you think they would have won a Super Bowl?

    Maybe they would have had Luke Kuechly and Dont’a Hightower in place of Luck and they would have went to two Super Bowls instead of Denver.

    You never know how a decision is going to work out if you Trade a player that still has it.

    BB tends to only trade guys when he is pretty sure they can’t hurt him. Letting Brady go if he has a year or three left in the tank could be a SOX – Babe kind of mistake.

    If you dealt Brady to a real crappy NFC team, BB would ensure he wouldn’t hurt him.

    LA comes to mind, maybe SF. Both would be logical landing spots.

    I don’t think this will happen, as I’ll stay behind my hunch I posted above. The preference is likely to try to win it all, walk off into the sunset, and then turn it over to JimmyG.

    BB can’t jeep expecting JimmyG to be a back up just to cater to Brady’s schedule. He can’t anyway. They’re not going to tag JimmyG next year so he can hold a clipboard.

    The Brissett deal changes the entire landscape.

    The regular BB move would have been to unload JimmYG this offseason, but since they didn’t, that tells you how high they value Jimmy’s future.

    It is possible BB is nautrally spiking the price on JimmyG, giving him one more preseason of tape to showcase to prospective bidders, and doing a 2009esque tag and trade with a GM he is friendly with, for more of an ROI than he was offered from Cleveland this offseason.

    Rumor was 2 1st rd picks.

  19. forthegoodofthegame says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm
    Not so fast RK. If TB12 gets put in a position where he finishes his career like Montana or Fabre, odds are the fans are going to have some heartburn for you.

    Montana was never really himself again after he left SF.

    Montana should have hung it up.

    Namath, same thing.

  20. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm
    Favre-Rodgers
    Montana – Young
    Brady – Garrapolo

    —-
    Jimmy is gonna be a great one but I think I’ll tap the brakes on comparing him to Rodgers and Young for now. Not yet 🙂

    I think he was just pointing out the similar pattern.

    Something tells me Brady would go out with dignity and class, not like what Favre did.

    Or Manning for that matter, using Chinese PEDs from Guyer.

