Saints put Delvin Breaux on IR, sign Max McCaffrey to practice squad

Properly diagnosing cornerback Delvin Breaux‘s leg injury proved to be problematic for the Saints, but they didn’t have much trouble figuring out what to do with his spot on the roster while he heals.

Breaux was placed on injured reserve Monday and the Saints intend to bring him back later this year when his broken fibula has recovered. Breaux was initially diagnosed with a leg contusion and his continued absence from practice led to some friction with coach Sean Payton. It also led Breaux to get a second, outside opinion that led to the proper diagnosis and the dismissal of two team orthopedists.

The Saints signed tackle Bryce Harris, who had been cut over the weekend and gives them a healthy backup to Ryan Ramczyk and Zach Strief.

New Orleans also made a pair of practice squad additions. They added wide receiver Max McCaffrey, who spent the summer with the Packers and could share the field with his brother Christian if the Saints call him up ahead of either matchup with the Panthers this season. They also signed former Colts defensive tackle David Parry.