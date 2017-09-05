Sebastian Janikowski still on roster, guaranteeing him $238,235 of his salary

Posted by Charean Williams on September 5, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Sebastian Janikowski remains on the Raiders’ roster, thus guaranteeing the kicker $283,235, or 1/17th of his $4.05 million salary, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic SF. The Raiders face a Saturday 4 p.m. ET deadline to release Janikowski or guarantee the rest of his salary.

Janikowski was at the team facility Tuesday but declined comment to reporters.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the Raiders and their 2000 first-round pick are at odds over Janikowski’s salary for 2017. Oakland wants him to take a pay cut.

The Raiders worked out kickers Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn on Monday. They waived kicker Giorgio Tavecchio on Saturday.

Whether the workouts were due to Janikowski’s back or trying to put the squeeze on him, the Raiders obviously have a Plan B if need be.

13 responses to “Sebastian Janikowski still on roster, guaranteeing him $238,235 of his salary

  5. That’s a lot of money for a kicker but I have to say throughout his career he has always been a money kicker. He isn’t one of those guys who chokes on a big kick or when the game is on the line or goes through stretches where he misses several kicks over a short span and he has a cannon for a leg. Worth it if you ask me. I’d keep him.

  7. Mike Nugent career FG% – 80.8
    Mike Nugent 2014-2016 – 72/90, 80.0% (but only 2 for 9 from 50+)

    Josh Lambo – 81.3% in his 2 seasons (4 of 8 from 50+)

    Seabass career FG% – 80.4
    Seabass 2014-2016 – 69/83, 83.1% (10 of 18 from 50+)

    Hard to justify Seabass being worth $3mil more than those other 2.

  8. There aren’t many Raiders to be proud of over the last decade plus but Janikowski is definitely one of them. I hope this guy gets to stay in silver and black until he retires

  9. Lone survivor of the last superbowl – still excellent at his job. You have the cap room, fix the ILB first.
    Let’s not create a problem we don’t have.

  10. He’s the highly drafted kicker the Bucs hoped Roberto Aguayo would be.
    He’s 19th among 22 active kickers that qualify in FG%.

    I am a big FSU fan, and a big fan of this guy, but there is no way on earth that 1st round pick can be justfied.

    .. Mason Crosby is right behind him at 20, 2 100ths behind, he was a 6th rounder.

  13. finsguy says:
    September 5, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    That’s a lot of money for a kicker but I have to say throughout his career he has always been a money kicker. He isn’t one of those guys who chokes on a big kick or when the game is on the line or goes through stretches where he misses several kicks over a short span and he has a cannon for a leg. Worth it if you ask me. I’d keep him.

    That couldn’t be more wrong. I’ve watched virtually every Raider game during Janikowski’s career and there have been too many games where he whiffed on late game chip-shots that could’ve tied or won games.

