Sebastian Janikowski still on roster, guaranteeing him $238,235 of his salary

Getty Images

Sebastian Janikowski remains on the Raiders’ roster, thus guaranteeing the kicker $283,235, or 1/17th of his $4.05 million salary, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic SF. The Raiders face a Saturday 4 p.m. ET deadline to release Janikowski or guarantee the rest of his salary.

Janikowski was at the team facility Tuesday but declined comment to reporters.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the Raiders and their 2000 first-round pick are at odds over Janikowski’s salary for 2017. Oakland wants him to take a pay cut.

The Raiders worked out kickers Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn on Monday. They waived kicker Giorgio Tavecchio on Saturday.

Whether the workouts were due to Janikowski’s back or trying to put the squeeze on him, the Raiders obviously have a Plan B if need be.