Su’a Cravens on social media: “I need to follow what makes me happy”

Washington safety Su'a Cravens made a few statements via social media, but didn’t shine much light on the reasons for leaving the team.

Via Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, Cravens posted six Snapchat videos and a photo, which gave a glimpse inside his decision. The team put him on the exempt/left team list Sunday, after he expressed his thoughts of retirement to teammates the day before.

Cravens said he wanted to respond to those wondering about his motivation, but added: “I don’t feel like I need to explain myself. I don’t feel like I have to. I think I need to follow what makes me happy, get my mental right, my well-being right, my family right.

“I’m not worried about the comments or what people think about me.”

He also posted an Instagram message thanking those “who showed their true colors today.”

“I’mma be a lot more open with y’all now that I can, not that I have nobody to answer to at the moment,” Cravens also said on the Snapchat video. “I’mma be open with y’all. Y’all are really gonna get to know me. You can hate me, you can love me, but there will be no gray area or in-between. I don’t prefer it any other way.”

That’s far from a clear answer, but it’s obvious that this issue runs much deeper than football at the moment.