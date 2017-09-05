Texans sign cornerback Marcus Burley

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are signing cornerback Marcus Burley to a two-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The veteran defensive back was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week after the team adding several players via waivers claims after the cut-down to 53 players over the weekend.

Burley has appeared in 38 games over the last three seasons with the Browns and Seattle Seahawks. He’s also spent time on the rosters of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

Burley made one start in 2015 for Seattle. His most productive season came in 2014 where he recorded 35 tackles with a sack and an interception with five passes defended.