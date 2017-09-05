Tom Brady likes the maturity Brandin Cooks has shown so far

AP

The Patriots have plenty of adjustments to make offensively, but quarterback Tom Brady likes the way newcomer Brandin Cooks is fitting in.

During his weekly interview on WEEI, Brady said Cooks’ preparation has been evident, and appreciated.

“I’ve been so impressed with his professionalism. For a 23-year-old, he has a maturity about him that, for our team and our offense, is so critical to your development,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s not like we’re satisfied if you go out and catch three or four passes. We expect to perform at a championship level every day. For a 23-year-old to understand that and to buy into that, and then to work at that level, has been very impressive from my standpoint.

“Being around a lot of young receivers, that’s one thing that’s probably held a lot of people back. Brandin, I just love working with him and [I’m] excited for him this year. He’s been out there every day. It’s taken a lot to get to this point.”

After the season-ending knee injury to Julian Edelman, the offensive plan was obviously impacted. But Cooks walked in the door understanding what was expected of him.

So if he’s already made an impression on Brady, it indicates that some level of trust could come sooner rather than later.