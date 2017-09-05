Tom Brady likes the maturity Brandin Cooks has shown so far

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 5, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
AP

The Patriots have plenty of adjustments to make offensively, but quarterback Tom Brady likes the way newcomer Brandin Cooks is fitting in.

During his weekly interview on WEEI, Brady said Cooks’ preparation has been evident, and appreciated.

I’ve been so impressed with his professionalism. For a 23-year-old, he has a maturity about him that, for our team and our offense, is so critical to your development,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s not like we’re satisfied if you go out and catch three or four passes. We expect to perform at a championship level every day. For a 23-year-old to understand that and to buy into that, and then to work at that level, has been very impressive from my standpoint.

“Being around a lot of young receivers, that’s one thing that’s probably held a lot of people back. Brandin, I just love working with him and [I’m] excited for him this year. He’s been out there every day. It’s taken a lot to get to this point.”

After the season-ending knee injury to Julian Edelman, the offensive plan was obviously impacted. But Cooks walked in the door understanding what was expected of him.

So if he’s already made an impression on Brady, it indicates that some level of trust could come sooner rather than later.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Tom Brady likes the maturity Brandin Cooks has shown so far

  2. Should see the cheater comments soon. Does Cooks now become a cheater? Does he lose cheater status if he goes to another team? So many questions!

    Now that we’ve covered that, I’ll be interested to see if Brady can utilize Cooks’ abilities to their utmost. I haven’t been particularly impressed with his ability to deliver a long ball as quickly as he should. Seems like he’s winding up a bit more from what little I’ve seen in preseason. Too much arc= more picks.

  3. I’m already pretty confident Brady & Cooks will be a dynamic combo….. NOW I’m excited to see how fast, if at all, Dorsett can grasp the system….. Hopefully he’s geared to put in the extra time & effort to get caught up with the rest of the WR’s by mid season…..
    Hogan, Cooks, Dola, GRONK, Allen, & Dorsett along with the backfield they now have looks pretty exciting & explosive!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  10. With Edleman down, TB12 needs to pump up both Cook and Hogan. They are his #1 and #2 WRs. Amendola will play +/-8 games this year. His body just won’t take the punishment. I hope White has a break out year because the Pats need it.

  11. Just wait until there’s a game he doesn’t get the ball. Then the chirping will begin. Dude didn’t have a catch in a game where his team scored 49 points, and he whined like Nancy Kerrigan about not getting the ball.

  12. Bob says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    Just wait until there’s a game he doesn’t get the ball. Then the chirping will begin. Dude didn’t have a catch in a game where his team scored 49 points, and he whined like Nancy Kerrigan about not getting the ball.
    ————————-
    Firstly, he had 1203 yds last year (1173 rec, 30 rush) so I’m sure he’ll manage a few with Brady throwing. Secondly, how often do you hear a Patriot player complain about his team? The ONLY one I can recall since Belichick was Moss (and Revis but that was just a snipe after he left) and both guys later publicly regretted and apologized. Meanwhile, your team prob has 2 guys loudly complaining every month – most teams do.

  13. Bob says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    Just wait until there’s a game he doesn’t get the ball. Then the chirping will begin. Dude didn’t have a catch in a game where his team scored 49 points, and he whined like Nancy Kerrigan about not getting the ball.

    ————

    Brady to Mike Vrabel:

    ‘Mikey, if you ever wave your f—in’ hands and ask for the ball again, I’ll never throw it to you. I know who’s open. I’m the quarterback, I’ll throw it to whoever the f— I want!’

    If Cooks whines he won’t see the ball and he’ll be traded, just like Moss was when he started to yap once in 2009.

    Brady is the boss.

  14. Cooks did great in NO and he will be great in NE. Micheal Thomas beat Cooks out as the #1 which is not easy to do. Larger catch radius and physicality vs. thoroughbred speed. Would have been nice to keep both of them, but the O-line needed help. Brady and Brees aren’t Spring chickens so they have to be kept clean.

Leave a Reply