Tuesday morning one-liners

The Bills have settled all the starting spots on their offensive line.

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso uses boxing workouts to help prepare for the season.

Danny Amendola could be returning punts for the Patriots.

Said Jets QB Josh McCown of getting WR Jermaine Kearse up to speed, “We’re going to do it. The same mantra as the last few weeks, there’s no excuses. We’re going to get it done and we’ll use as much time as we can to give us the best opportunity when we get out there Sunday.”

Ravens rookie CB Marlon Humphrey is excited for his first NFL regular season game.

A look at how the Bengals settled on K Randy Bullock.

The Browns have high hopes for what WR Sammie Coates‘ speed will bring to their offense.

CB Mike Hilton got practice time with the Steelers first team.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien offered thanks to the media for Hurricane Harvey coverage.

Changes will continue to be made to the Colts roster.

The Jaguars named their captains on Monday.

Titans WR Eric Decker‘s wife will sing the anthem at the Titans opener.

The Broncos are getting healthier on the defensive line.

Will the move for OL Cameron Erving pay off for the Chiefs?

A couple of Raiders draft picks found their way back to the practice squad.

Said Chargers QB Philip Rivers, “There’s a lot of talent on this roster, and it’s up to us to get the most out of it. Relocation, you can’t use that as an excuse. It’s up to us as players and coaches.”

The Cowboys aren’t saying who their backup quarterback is yet.

Giants WR Brandon Marshall believes he’s built good chemistry with QB Eli Manning.

Did the Eagles sign QB Nate Sudfeld to their practice squad for an inside look at the Redskins?

The Redskins appear to be well stocked with inside linebackers.

Taquan Mizzell wants a role catching passes out of the backfield for the Bears.

Special teams work helped decide Lions roster battles.

T Bryan Bulaga was the only player not practicing for the Packers Monday.

Breaking down the new look Vikings offensive line.

Courtney Upshaw‘s role in the Falcons defensive line rotation will be affected by Ra'Shede Hageman‘s release.

The Panthers were able to bring FB Alex Armah back to the practice squad.

Picking QB Garrett Grayson in the third round of the 2015 draft didn’t work out for the Saints.

A numerical breakdown of Buccaneers WR Mike Evans.

RB Andre Ellington overcame some odds to reach a fifth season with the Cardinals.

Sleep will have to wait for Rams WR Sammy Watkins.

DL Arik Armstead tops this list of intriguing 49ers players.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was moved to tears by watching legally blind Jake Olson snap for USC.