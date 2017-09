Getty Images

The Bills will have their quarterback on the field when they open the season on Sunday against the Jets.

Tyrod Taylor has cleared the concussion protocol and will play, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Taylor suffered a concussion in the preseason and had been out of practice. If Taylor had been unable to go, rookie fifth-round draft pick Nathan Peterman would have started in his place.

The Bills have placed their other concussed quarterback, T.J. Yates, on injured reserve.