Zack Martin disappointed contract talks are on hold

Zack Martin and the Cowboys have called off contract talks until after the season after failing to reach an agreement before the start of the season. Talks between the sides began weeks ago and ended without a new deal for the All-Pro right guard.

“Yeah, it’s a little disappointing,” Martin said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “But at the end of the day, it’s a business. We couldn’t come to an agreement, so that’s all right. I’m under contract. I can focus on football and get excited for the season and that’s the only thing on my mind.”

Martin said he remains committed to the Cowboys, who hold his rights through the 2018 season after picking up his fifth-year option worth $9.341 million. Martin’s future deal likely will exceed that of Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler, who became the league’s highest-paid guard with a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31 million guaranteed.

Martin declined to comment when asked whether the two sides ever got close.

“I think I did a good job of just staying to the grind and getting ready for the year,” Martin said. “So it’s great to have that as the only thing on my mind right now.”