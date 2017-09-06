Aaron Donald isn’t bothering to be in L.A. if a deal happens to get done

Getty Images

The Rams will go through the first regular Wednesday practice of the regular season today, as they prepare for the opener against the Colts.

Their best player will not be there.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still on the East Coast this morning, which means that they don’t have a deal and apparently he doesn’t feel close enough to one to rush to L.A. to be nearby in case it gets pushed through.

Donald has spent the offseason working out in Pittsburgh on his own.

The Rams have held out hope for a late deal, but probably have to accept that rookie Tanzel Smart will take the field Sunday instead.