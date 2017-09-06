Ahtyba Rubin visited Bills this week

Getty Images

The Seahawks couldn’t find a taker for defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin in a trade before cutting him on Saturday, but he’s gotten some interest since hitting the open market.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Rubin visited with the Bills this week.

Rubin started every game for the Seahawks over the last two seasons, but he became expendable when they made a trade with the Jets to acquire Sheldon Richardson last Friday. Rubin had 75 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception during his time in Seattle.

The Bills signed former Redskin and Cowboy Cedric Thornton this week to increase their depth at defensive tackle. That may leave them without a spot for Rubin as they also have Jerel Worthy and Adolphus Washington on hand as backups to Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams.