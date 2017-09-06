Bears kick the tires on some wide receivers, defensive backs

Getty Images

The Bears’ wide receiving corps has been in flux all offseason, and they’re still looking for potential help there. And with safety Deiondre’ Hall on injured reserve, they are looking at secondary depth too.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the first cattle call workouts of the regular season for the Bears included four wide receivers and four defensive backs.

The name among them was former Lions third-rounder Alex Carter, who was cut by their division rival this weekend. Carter spent his rookie year on injured reserve and most of last year on the practice squad, and was being converted from cornerback to safety this year when he was cut.

The other defensive backs the Bears worked out were Dante Blackmon, Brian Dixon, and Damian Swann. They were joined by wide receivers Mario Alford, Montay Crockett, Frankie Hammond and Darreus Rogers.

There wasn’t an immediate roster move, but it’s obvious that the Bears are entering the season with concerns about those two spots, and will likely continue to look for help.