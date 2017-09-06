Bears release Lamarr Houston from IR

Getty Images

The Bears were ready to move on from Lamarr Houston, and a preseason injury apparently just created a bit of paperwork to keep that from happening.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears have released Houston from injured reserve, freeing him to sign with another team once he’s healthy.

The latest knee problem was a minor one, but the two torn ACLs made Houston one of those players who earned the “productive when healthy” label. The Bears signed him to a five-year, $35 million deal in 2014, but he missed 22 games in three years.

The 30-year-old could still attract some interest when well, but he’ll need to prove himself well first.