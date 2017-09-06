Bengals claim Christian Ringo off waivers

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they have acquired defensive tackle Christian Ringo off waivers from Green Bay.

Ringo was the second of two Packers’ sixth-round picks in the 2015 NFL Draft. He is classified as a second-year player.

Ringo spent his rookie season on the Packers practice squad, then played in eight games for the Packers in 2016, making seven tackles (three solos) and forcing a fumble.



In 2014 at Louisiana-Lafayette, Ringo had 11.5 sacks. That was the seventh-highest total for a defensive lineman that season.