Buccaneers-Dolphins game moved to Week 11

The Buccaneers and Dolphins will take Week One off and play each other in Miami in Week 11 instead.

The NFL decided this morning that having the two teams meet in Week 11 — when both teams initially had their bye week — was the best option. The league decided yesterday that the game would not be played Sunday in Miami because of Hurricane Irma, although it was unclear whether the game would move to another stadium or another date.

Some players will not be happy with the decision because it means they’ll have to play 16 consecutive weeks without a week off. But moving the game would have been problematic as well, as it would leave the Dolphins with just six home games this season. Miami has already given up one home game to play in London.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Miami this weekend. A college game between Miami and Arkansas State has been canceled.