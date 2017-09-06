Colts really are making multiple offensive line changes this week

Getty Images

Sometimes you can read too much into the mostly unofficial depth charts released by NFL teams.

But when the Indianapolis Colts put out a depth chart this week with multiple changes along the offensive line, it raised a few eyebrows. The Colts are indeed making several moves prior to their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

According to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Jeremy Vujnovich is moving from right tackle to left guard to supplant Joe Haeg in the starting lineup. Denzelle Good is replacing Vujnovich at right tackle after being a guard throughout the preseason.

Anthony Castanzo remains at left tackle with Jack Mewhort at right guard. Mewhort is on his third position in three seasons for the colts. Meanwhile, Deyshawn Bond takes over at center for injured center Ryan Kelly.

“I think we’re fine,” head coach Chuck Pagano said. “I woke up this morning and I couldn’t wait to get to work.

“I’ve never felt better about my offensive line. You guys can write it and put on the record and hold (me) to it. There’s going to be some mistakes made, but we’re going to dress seven, maybe eight guys, and all those guys will be prepared to play good football. … You guys might be losing sleep at night, but we need our rest. So, we’re not.”

Most teams try to use training camp to build chemistry among a starting five on the offensive line. While sometimes making changes is inevitable due to injuries, it’s going to be worth watching whether the Colts moves up front will solve a problem or create a bigger one.