Dante Fowler: I want to show I’m a pro, can be a role model

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler‘s first couple of years in the NFL did not go according to plan and the offseason leading into the third one didn’t go much better.

Fowler tore his ACL as a rookie in 2015 and he was quiet on the field while making one start during his second season. He was less quiet off of it this July when he was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors after allegedly hitting a man and that arrest led to public revelations about other off-field issues for Fowler since he entered the league.

All in all, it’s not what the Jaguars were hoping to get when they drafted Fowler with the third overall pick and Fowler knows it is time to start changing the story.

“I just want to be able to show I’m a pro and I can be a role model off the field,” Fowler said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I want to be a big part of the community in Jacksonville. I want to be the best. And I know that I can be the best. But the thing is I got to be able to want it that bad for myself, and I got to be able to showcase it and display it.”

Fowler’s first chances to showcase his on-field ability will come off the bench as Yannick Ngakoue won the spot opposite Calais Campbell on the Jaguars defensive line. If he doesn’t take full advantage of those, the chances he’ll be in Jacksonville long enough to be a big part of the community won’t look great.