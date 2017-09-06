Darius Slay: Larry Fitzgerald offers advice, help with fines to DBs during games

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has seen just about everything over the course of his NFL career and that’s left him in position to recognize what players are doing wrong on the field.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who will face Fitzgerald this weekend, said that the wideout isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on what players can do to avoid making such mistakes in the future. Slay recounted a previous matchup that saw Fitzgerald beat Slay for a catch and then

“Like right in the middle of the game,” Slay said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He caught it and got up like, ‘Hey Slay, this is what you did.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, goodness.’ … I hope he don’t remember and I hope I don’t refresh his mind remembering that. But just in case I might try to do something a little different.”

That’s not the only thing that Fitzgerald has shared with Slay and other defensive backs. Slay said that Fitzgerald has told opposing defensive backs to hit him high rather than in the knees and that he will help pay their fines if they get penalized by the league for a hit to the head.

The desire to avoid a knee injury that could keep you out for an entire season rather than a concussion that might keep you out a couple of weeks is not unique to Fitzgerald, although this is the first time we’ve heard them express that desire in such a particular way.