Darius Slay: Larry Fitzgerald offers advice, help with fines to DBs during games

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has seen just about everything over the course of his NFL career and that’s left him in position to recognize what players are doing wrong on the field.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who will face Fitzgerald this weekend, said that the wideout isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on what players can do to avoid making such mistakes in the future. Slay recounted a previous matchup that saw Fitzgerald beat Slay for a catch and then

“Like right in the middle of the game,” Slay said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He caught it and got up like, ‘Hey Slay, this is what you did.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, goodness.’ … I hope he don’t remember and I hope I don’t refresh his mind remembering that. But just in case I might try to do something a little different.”

That’s not the only thing that Fitzgerald has shared with Slay and other defensive backs. Slay said that Fitzgerald has told opposing defensive backs to hit him high rather than in the knees and that he will help pay their fines if they get penalized by the league for a hit to the head.

The desire to avoid a knee injury that could keep you out for an entire season rather than a concussion that might keep you out a couple of weeks is not unique to Fitzgerald, although this is the first time we’ve heard them express that desire in such a particular way.

8 responses to “Darius Slay: Larry Fitzgerald offers advice, help with fines to DBs during games

  3. If you don’t like Larry Fitzgerald, you might as well check out of the human race. Incredible career and a total class act the entire time. We rarely see that in athletes of his caliber these days.

  4. Just another legendary story about the first ballot HOF’er and best WR in the NFC West. He’s Jerry Rice 2.0, without the great QBs (except Warner).

  6. Mitchell J. Comstein says:
    September 6, 2017 at 1:49 pm
    Just another legendary story about the first ballot HOF’er and best WR in the NFC West. He’s Jerry Rice 2.0, without the great QBs (except Warner).
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________-

    Ya, its not like Palmer hasn’t helped revive his car or nothing since he arrived in AZ back in 2013, helping Fitz to post back to back 100+ reception season’s…. Palmer is one of the most winningest QBs in the league since arriving in AZ, and with 61TDs to 24INTs for 8,904 passing yards with a 96.1 passer rating on AVG over the last 2 seasons he is one of the leaders in each categories over the last 2 years.

  7. People just don’t get it…..

    Is Arians tough on his players ???

    Hell yes he is…..and….

    They LOVE him for it.

    It’s the sensitive keyboard QBs who can’t handle it.

  8. Palmer was really good… In Cinci! I think you’ve got it mixed up there Shooter. Those numbers aren’t great and if he didn’t have Larry (one of the best players ever to play) they would be far less impressive. It doesn’t surprise me to hear this story about Fitz. If he wants De Smith’s job when he retires from playing, it is his. The difference between Larry and Jerry is that Jerry only cared about himself. He didn’t even give pointers to teammates.

