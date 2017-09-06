Eric Reid sends his support to Michael Bennett: It’s just unacceptable

Getty Images

49ers safety Eric Reid has continued to kneel during the national anthem this season and can point to Michael Bennett’s alleged mistreatment from Las Vegas police as another example why. Reid spoke out in support of the Seahawks defensive end on Wednesday.

“It’s not right,” Reid said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m praying for his family. I can’t imagine how traumatic it must be to have a gun pointed to your head for no reason at all. It’s just unacceptable.”

Reid joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick in not standing for the national anthem last season. Kaepernick, outspoken against police brutality, became the face of the anthem protest and remains a free agent. Bennett is not standing this season.

Kaepernick sent a supportive message to Bennett on Twitter, saying, “This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust.”

Reid said he also plans to let Bennett know he has Bennett’s back.

“I’ve seen people say why do [professional athletes] speak up because how are y’all oppressed?” Reid said. “At the end of the day, you’re just another person in society. It doesn’t matter how much fame you have. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. The system treats black and brown people this way.”