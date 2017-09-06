Eric Weddle: Playing great on defense, solid on offense is how we’ll win

Getty Images

Over the course of the summer, we heard Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams say that the team’s defense will be amazing this year and we heard cornerback Jimmy Smith‘s opinion that the unit is a special one.

Those kinds of optimistic proclamations are nothing new heading into an NFL season, but we didn’t hear the same kind of things about the Ravens offense. If that leaves you with the feeling that the folks in Baltimore see one side of the ball being more crucial to their success than the other, it appears you’re on the right track.

Safety Eric Weddle said “the secret” to a winning season for the Ravens is to “play great on defense, play unbelievable special teams, and play solid on offense.” That may sound dismissive of the offense, but Weddle’s not concerned about any bad impression that might leave.

“I believe that our team doesn’t have an ego,” Weddle said, via ESPN.com. “We want to win; we’re tired of losing. I’m tired of losing. It irks me every day that I didn’t have a chance in the playoffs. That’s not me, it’s not what I’m about. Even if [the offense does] have a problem, I don’t care if they have a problem. It’s the way we’re going to win.”

The preseason provided support for the defensive optimism as the Ravens allowed 32 points in four games. The offense, meanwhile, played without quarterback Joe Flacco while breaking in new starters on the offensive line and new faces in the receiving corps. Meshing those new pieces together with Flacco will be a work in progress, which makes it all the more important for the Ravens that Weddle and company are right about what the defense can do this season.