Eric Weddle: Great defense, solid offense is how we’ll win

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT
Getty Images

Over the course of the summer, we heard Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams say that the team’s defense will be amazing this year and we heard cornerback Jimmy Smith‘s opinion that the unit is a special one.

Those kinds of optimistic proclamations are nothing new heading into an NFL season, but we didn’t hear the same kind of things about the Ravens offense. If that leaves you with the feeling that the folks in Baltimore see one side of the ball being more crucial to their success than the other, it appears you’re on the right track.

Safety Eric Weddle said “the secret” to a winning season for the Ravens is to “play great on defense, play unbelievable special teams, and play solid on offense.” That may sound dismissive of the offense, but Weddle’s not concerned about any bad impression that might leave.

“I believe that our team doesn’t have an ego,” Weddle said, via ESPN.com. “We want to win; we’re tired of losing. I’m tired of losing. It irks me every day that I didn’t have a chance in the playoffs. That’s not me, it’s not what I’m about. Even if [the offense does] have a problem, I don’t care if they have a problem. It’s the way we’re going to win.”

The preseason provided support for the defensive optimism as the Ravens allowed 32 points in four games. The offense, meanwhile, played without quarterback Joe Flacco while breaking in new starters on the offensive line and new faces in the receiving corps. Meshing those new pieces together with Flacco will be a work in progress, which makes it all the more important for the Ravens that Weddle and company are right about what the defense can do this season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Eric Weddle: Great defense, solid offense is how we’ll win

  1. Hey Waddle! If you wanted to be in the postseason then you shouldn’t have chosen the Ravens.

  2. excusemewhileiwhipthisoutagain says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:07 am
    Hey Waddle! If you wanted to be in the postseason then you shouldn’t have chosen the Ravens.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————

    THey’re a weird franchise. They think they’re big time and they’re not. It’s absolutely hilarious how much attention they desire as a team or fanbase.

    5-11

    And their D will suck as it has.

  3. If I’m not mistaken, the starting defense didn’t allow a single point the entire preseason. With an emphasis on defense in the draft, and the off-season signings, it may be a legitimate top fine defense this year.

  5. It’s comical to see the justifications that constantly emerge surrounding Ozzie Newsome’s 20 year inability to craft a solid NFL offense. Not once in his entire career as GM of the Ravens has he come close to drafting a true #1 wide receiver. (The closest he came was with a #2 wide receiver in Brandon Stokley, who Newsome decided wasn’t durable enough so he decided not to re-sign him. Stokley went on to have a 15 year NFL career. Most Ravens-drafted receivers are out of the league by year 5. Newsome also stated that, despite the total failure of Travesty Taylor — announcers quipped that Taylor dropped more passes than he caught — Taylor, according to Newsome, was a very good receiver who just never had enough time to develop. Hell will freeze over before Taylor will ever develop into even an average receiver.)

    And before Joe his track record at QB was the talk of the town. (And not in a good way.) If only his penchant for drafting front 7 defensive players was all it took. Twice the Ravens captured lightning in a bottle, but the rest of the time has been a boring grinding gruel thanks to Newsome’s incompetence and Billick and Harbaugh’s monumental arrogance. Newsome remains the Teflon GM who never gets criticized for his blatant failures (I wonder why), and he has a job for life according to owner Steve Bisciotti.

    As far as Weddle goes, if he had been able to stop the Steelers’ receiver from getting into the end zone last year on what would have been the final play of the game, he might have experienced at least one post season game, instead of losing out.

  6. Ludicrous for Ravens folk to pretend optimism based on the preseason. The Ravens have gradually become a team of aging cast-offs because of injuries, cap problems and spotty drafting. They’ll have some moments, but 8-8 will be a struggle.

  8. Thanks Einstein for letting us know that football is all about good defense and solid offense. I would of never guessed it, because this team has displayed neither of those in the past few years.

  9. stuartscottslefteye says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:22 am
    If I’m not mistaken, the starting defense didn’t allow a single point the entire preseason. With an emphasis on defense in the draft, and the off-season signings, it may be a legitimate top fine defense this year.

    21 6 Rate This

    —-

    any team playing so well in preseason usually sucks

  10. osage44 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:49 am
    Ludicrous for Ravens folk to pretend optimism based on the preseason. The Ravens have gradually become a team of aging cast-offs because of injuries, cap problems and spotty drafting. They’ll have some moments, but 8-8 will be a struggle.

    11 7 Rate This

    —–

    absolutely

    their team and fans are delusional

Leave a Reply