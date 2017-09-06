FAA gives clearance for new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Due to the proximity to McCarron International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration needed to give approval for the Raiders new stadium site in Las Vegas.

According to the Associated Press, the FAA determined the proposed site would not be a hazard for incoming or outgoing aircraft. The agency announced it’s decision on Tuesday.

The Raiders purchased 62 acres of land in May just west of I-15 and the Mandalay Bay Casino and Bali Hai Golf Course.

The Raiders hope to be able to move into the new stadium for the 2020 season. The clearance by the FAA allows Las Vegas to begin the next stage of the process toward beginning construction on the site.