Jack Del Rio on Sebastian Janikowski: It kind of took on life of its own

Getty Images

Jack Del Rio was evasive in questions about Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski. The coach would not address whether Janikowski was asked to take a pay cut, offering only that the kicker tryouts the team held Monday were because of concerns over Janikowski’s health.

“I think it kind of took on a life of its own,” Del Rio said, via Michael Wagman of the Associated Press. “A lot of people reporting and speculating but we’re just doing our due diligence, and we’ll see how the week goes.”

The team’s injury report lists Janikowski with a back injury.

While Del Rio said he was hopeful Janikowski can play Sunday, the question remains whether the Raiders choose to release Janikowski before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday when his $4.05 million contract will become guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the Raiders want their 2000 first-round pick to take a pay cut.

Thus, Del Rio didn’t clear up anything Wednesday, leaving doubt about A.) Janikowski’s back; and B.) Janikowski’s future with the team.