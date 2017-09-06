Jacoby Brissett trying to learn playbook on the fly, again

AP

The Colts have already announced that Andrew Luck isn’t playing this weekend, and that Scott Tolzien is starting.

But if Jacoby Brissett has learned anything in his short career, it’s to be ready for anything.

“It’s the NFL,” the new Colts backup said, via Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star. “After the last 48 hours, nothing is surprising.”

After being acquired from the Patriots this weekend in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, Brissett is taking part in his latest crash course. He had to start two games as a rookie for the Patriots last year during Tom Brady‘s suspension, so he at least knows the drill. Of course, he had the benefit of training camp then, but he’s cramming as best he can.

“You’ve got to continue to learn and grow,” Brissett said. “[I’ll] definitely dive into the playbook and be ready to do whatever I have to do. I understand it’s a process and take it day by day.”

Of course, the Colts are going to give most of the practice reps to Tolzien, with coach Chuck Pagano saying he’d get “89 percent” or the work in practice. That leaves little live work for Brissett in the short term, as the Colts try to make do until their starter is ready.