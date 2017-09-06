Jacoby Brissett trying to learn playbook on the fly, again

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 6, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
AP

The Colts have already announced that Andrew Luck isn’t playing this weekend, and that Scott Tolzien is starting.

But if Jacoby Brissett has learned anything in his short career, it’s to be ready for anything.

“It’s the NFL,” the new Colts backup said, via Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star. “After the last 48 hours, nothing is surprising.”

After being acquired from the Patriots this weekend in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, Brissett is taking part in his latest crash course. He had to start two games as a rookie for the Patriots last year during Tom Brady‘s suspension, so he at least knows the drill. Of course, he had the benefit of training camp then, but he’s cramming as best he can.

“You’ve got to continue to learn and grow,” Brissett said. “[I’ll] definitely dive into the playbook and be ready to do whatever I have to do. I understand it’s a process and take it day by day.”

Of course, the Colts are going to give most of the practice reps to Tolzien, with coach Chuck Pagano saying he’d get “89 percent” or the work in practice. That leaves little live work for Brissett in the short term, as the Colts try to make do until their starter is ready.

8 responses to “Jacoby Brissett trying to learn playbook on the fly, again

    This is a trade that could work out well for both teams. Both Brissett and Dorsett should benefit from scenery change.

    Brissett was hopelessly stuck behind Brady and Garopollo. He may not have started a game for five years. With Luck out indefinitely he only has Scott Tolzien to supplant in order to be the starter.

    Dorsett was plagued by both injuries and the high expectations that come with being picked in the first round. How he’ll fit in the Patriots system is an unknown. However, I’m hopeful he’ll realize that Tom Brady has a talent for making good receivers look great.

    Also, let’s not forget the satisfaction Belichick would have in seeing a Ryan Grigson #1 pick excel in a Patriots uniform.
  2. Coming from New England he will have to be taught how to make excuses and blame others when things don’t go well. All he currently knows is “self accountability” aka The Patriot Way.

    Good luck Jacoby. Feel free to blame me. I’m a Hoosier. But a Pats fan.

  3. Brissett’s release can be a bit slow but fortunately he’s a big tough guy who can run with the ball too (across 3 games, 400yds passing, 83yds rushing inc 1TD – no passing TDs but notably no INTs either, in 55 attempts). That ability to make a few runs prob suits the sort of simplified plan for a backup (like he seemed to operate in NE) and helps for when plays don’t go right.

    They are not all like throw them under the bus Peyton in Indy. I like Andrew Luck even though he is stuck playing for Irsay. He seems like a good, stand-up kid. I don’t think I have ever heard Luck throw anyone under the bus.

