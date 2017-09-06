Joe Flacco “ready to roll”

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t have quarterback Joe Flacco on the field for most of the summer, but they maintained faith that Flacco’s back would quiet down enough for him to play once the regular season arrived.

That faith is set to be rewarded. Their first game is in Cincinnati this Sunday and coach John Harbaugh said that Flacco has not experienced any setbacks since returning to practice last weekend. As a result, the coach declared the quarterback “ready to roll” despite his limited on-field preparations. Flacco agreed with the coach.

“It’s not ideal but I feel good now and I’m ready to go,” Flacco said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “I’m going to be as confident as ever when I take the field.”

Flacco said he doesn’t think his back is going to be an issue as the season unfolds. Given how Ryan Mallett looked in the preseason and in his past appearances in regular season games, the Ravens will be hoping that’s the case.