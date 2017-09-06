Jonathan Williams lands on Broncos practice squad

AP

Nobody wanted to put in a waiver claim on Jonathan Williams.

That does not mean there wasn’t a market.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Williams signed with the Broncos practice squad, and will make $510,000 for the season.

Normally, practice squad players make $7,200 per week, or $122,400 for the season. The fact they shot so far over that scale indicates that there was some degree of competition, or that they have immediate plans for him.

If anyone had claimed him off waivers, they could have assumed his existing contract, which would have paid him $540,000 for the season.

The Broncos are going into the season with C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles, Devontae Booker and rookie De'Angelo Henderson on the depth chart, though Booker has a wrist injury at the moment.