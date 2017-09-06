Jordan Matthews practices fully on Wednesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews‘ tenure with the Bills got off to a bad start when he suffered a chip fracture to his sternum in his first practice after joining the team in a trade with the Eagles.

Matthews returned to limited work in practice before the end of August and he made the move up to full participation in Wednesday’s practice. That work in practice came after coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday morning that he expects Matthews to be in the starting lineup against the Jets this Sunday.

Matthews’ presence will be important for a thin receiving corps, although it will likely take some time before Matthews and quarterback Tyrod Taylor are totally on the same page. Matthews joined the team in August and Taylor missed time over the last week-plus while he was in the concussion protocol.

Taylor is out of the protocol and practiced in full on Wednesday. So did left tackle Cordy Glenn, who has dealt with a foot injury all year, while defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was limited with a hip injury.