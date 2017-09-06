Kroenke family donates $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief

Getty Images

The Texans are getting ready to play their first game in Houston since Hurricane Harvey hit the city, but the relief work continues as they prepare for the game.

The grocery chain H-E-B presented Texans defensive end J.J. Watt with a $5 million contribution for the fund he created to help the city and the owners of the Rams also announced a donation to the Red Cross. The Rams sent out a statement from Stan, Ann, Whitney and Josh Kroenke announcing a $1 million donation.

“Our family’s thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Ann Walton Kroenke said in the statement.

We’ve seen many teams and owners make similar contributions since the storm hit Texas and the work to repair the damage done is just getting started. With Hurricane Irma hitting the Caribbean and bearing down on South Florida this week, we may be seeing more of the same over the next couple of weeks as well.