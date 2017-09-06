Marcus Mariota has faith in Eric Decker despite their lack of work together

Getty Images

Eric Decker injured his ankle Aug. 16, and he only returned to full work Monday. For a receiver joining a new team, that’s not ideal.

He and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota have not worked together much since Decker signed June 18. But Mariota trusts the eight-year veteran knowing Decker will show up in the right place at the right time.

“We’ll find ways to get him the football,” Mariota said, via PaulKuharsky.com.

Decker missed the final three preseason games, and first-round pick Corey Davis (hamstring) didn’t play at all.

Decker, who was not on the team’s injury report Wednesday, is expected to start opposite Rishard Matthews. Decker doesn’t appear concerned about his lack of reps with Mariota.

“You try to make up for some time whether it’s extra routes after practice or just even talking football,” Decker said. “We both have played enough to understand the system, that it is about being in the right spot and just kind of trusting that you understand certain looks and talk through if you’ve got to make adjustments throughout the game.”