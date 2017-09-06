Michael Bennett says Las Vegas cops threatened to “blow my f—ing head off”

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has been one of the most vocal players in the NFL about the protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, began in opposition to the unequal treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

Bennett now has a personal reason to continue.

Bennett just posted an open letter to social media, detailing an incident in Las Vegas in which police there forced him to the ground and pointed a gun at his head, threatening to “blow my f—ing head off.”

Bennett described a chaotic scene as he was leaving the recent Mayweather-McGregor fight, when a loud sound was heard which sounded like gunshots. Bennett said he ran away from the sound for consideration of his own safety, a police officer pulled a gun on him, ordered him to the ground and threatened to shoot him if he moved. He said a second cop then came and put a knee in his back to detain him, and he was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car until they confirmed his identity.

“The Officers’ excessive use of force was unbearable,” Bennett wrote. “I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed. All I could think of was “I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.’ My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my girls. Would I ever play with them again? Or watch them have kids? Or be able to kiss my wife again and tell her I love her.”

Bennett said treatment like this was why he has sat during the national anthem and will continue to, “because equality doesn’t live in this country and no matter how much money you make, what job title you have, or how much you give, when you are seen as a N—–, you will be treated that way.”

Bennett’s strong words demand a response from the authorities in Las Vegas, and a deeper examination of the attitudes that allow events like this to happen.

And perhaps, it will open some minds as to why Bennett has taken the stand he has, at a time when his status as an elite player allows him to.

  1. Great story for those who believe Kap’s kneeling for nothing. I think the majority of black men have experienced something like this at least once in life. It’s absolutely no coincidence, happens every single day.

  4. Have had 2 similar situations in the last 10 years, once in my own suburban home, but white people tired of hearing us “whine” said it’s no big deal because this is normal since it’s not their problem. Yep, having a gun pointed at your head and depending on a cop not having a bad day when we haven’t done anything to get scrutinized is definitely the way we should live just because we have a different skin color. Some of you better wake up because it’ll be you and your kids next when the military police feel like it.

  7. Imagine having to explain this story to your children. Honestly, one of the saddest realities black people shares with their kids on an everyday basis. Sucks, when the people who you are told are here to serve and protect you, are the ones that you fear the most.

  8. Im sure white men especially will come in here and comment something to go against his experiences which yea some white people have the same experience but no where as much as we do on daily basis!!!

  10. Hopefully the Las Vegas PD will respond with a detailed account of the facts so we can attempt to understand what happened from their perspective, before a rush to judgement.
    I’m glad Mr. Bennett is safe

  11. As a black man, I have experienced similar situations. However, I still would not disrespect the flag or the National anthem. My son fought in Afghanistan under that flag. One has absolutely nothing to do with the other.

  12. In the past five years I’ve probably spent a couple weeks in Vegas through various weekends with friends and my black spouse and my experience with Vegas police is that they are one of the nicest and most respectful police entities I’ve come into contact with. I really doubt this SJW of a story until it can be authenticated.

  14. It’s worse in the black community but this is a cop problem more than a race problem. “Protect and serve” is in actuality “Harass and intimidate.”

  16. ackofnotrades says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:28 am
    and? im as white as the sheets you lay on & ive had my life threatened by police as well.
    ————–
    Thanks does not make it ok as well. Why are you not upset that you were mistreated my a public servant? Sorry it happened to you but being white does not make it ok either. That officer should have been disciplined.

  17. This is especially prevalent in suburban areas. Had a few instances where police have questioned my parents about if our home was our legitimate address. Had a family friend who was going the speed limit in a gated community in my hometown, and the police mistook a turkey leg for a gun and pulled a gun on him. Things of this nature happen every day.

  18. Body cams for all cops is needed. And ones that can’t be shut off. I don’t know if Vegas does this already. You get more from the situation, even if camera is shaking like crazy.

  19. Seems odd to make this claim a week after it happening. Bennett is a vocal dude who would have made some noise about an incident like that.

    Waiting for the LVPD report that says it’s not accurate.

  20. “and? im as white as the sheets you lay on & ive had my life threatened by police as well.”

    That doesn’t make this ok – nor is what happened to you ok. Police brutality is a real problem in this country and needs to be addressed.

  21. When i was twenty, i got blue lighted by a SC Highway Patrol..I was approximately 75 yards from my driveway, so i proceeded to turn on my hazard lights, slow down well under the speed limit & pull in my driveway. Upon exiting my vehicle, i was thrown to the ground while having a 9mm promptly pointed to the back of my head, while hearing those same shouts…”Don’t move or I’ll blow your effin head off! I weighed all of 120lbs and was fully compliant. I dont doubt Bennetts claims at all. However, I am white. It happens to us all.

  22. While I obviously can’t speak directly to Michael Bennett’s incident, on the police dept. I served with for decades, we always tried to treat everyone the same, regardless of skin color, as do the vast majority of law enforcement agencies in this country.

