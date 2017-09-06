Myles Garrett hurt ankle in practice Wednesday

AP

Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett still has his eyes on sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in his regular season debut, but that task will be made more difficult if he has a balky ankle.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said at his Wednesday press conference that Garrett hurt his ankle during practice earlier in the day and was a limited participant in the session as a result.

Jackson said that Garrett remained on the field “as long as he could” before going to receive treatment on the injury. Jackson also said that the injury is not on the same leg as the one Garrett suffered near the end of their offseason program.

The next update about Garrett’s condition will likely wait until Thursday’s practice. If he’s on the field for that workout, it would seem to be a good sign for his chances of trying to make his dream of sacking Roethlisberger come true. If he can’t, there will likely be a familiar sense of dread hanging over Cleveland that can only come when it is time for another football season.